She Went On A First Date With A Guy Who Failed To Tell Her He’s Engaged

This 23-year-old girl recently went out on a first date with a guy after meeting him through a dating app.

He was handsome, hilarious, and full of charm. He really came across as a wonderful guy. They talked for a bit, and their conversations were amazing, so she agreed to meet up with him to have drinks.

That night, he came to pick her up in a fancy Porsche, and he was just as attractive in real life as he was in his photos.

On their date, their chemistry was great, and they were laughing together while sharing different stories from their lives.

“Suddenly, midway through the date, his phone rings,” she explained. “He glances at it, ignores it, and gets all fidgety. Red flag?”

“Maybe. But then he drops the bomb: “Yeah, so… I should probably tell you. I’m engaged, but it’s complicated.”

“Apparently, his fiancée (who he lives with!) doesn’t know he’s still on dating apps, and their relationship is “in a weird place.”

“Instead of walking out right there, I stayed. Why? Curiosity, maybe? Chaos? Who knows. It just kept spiraling.”

Well, sometimes situations turn into a wreck, and you can’t bring yourself to get out of there since you want to see how bad things spiral first.

