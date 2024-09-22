She Won’t Allow Her Brother’s Fiancée To Wear Her Late Mom’s Wedding Dress, And The Couple’s Saying She’s Ruining Their Wedding

Four years ago, this 32-year-old woman very sadly lost her mom, and it devastated her. She has gone on to inherit many of her mom’s belongings, such as her wedding dress.

She had an extraordinary bond with her mom, and her mom would always say she wished for her to walk down the aisle in her wedding dress one day.

She is not currently married, but you can bet she’s hanging on to her mom’s dress so that she can wear it when the time comes.

In a year, her 29-year-old brother is having his wedding, and his 28-year-old fiancée just asked her about her late mom’s dress. Specifically, she wants to borrow it to wear on her special day.

“She said it would mean a lot to her because she never got to meet my mom, and she wants to feel connected to her on the big day,” she explained.

“I understand that it’s a sweet gesture, but I don’t feel comfortable with her wearing something that’s so sentimental to me, especially since my mom always wanted me to wear it.”

“When I told her I wasn’t okay with it, she got upset and said I was being selfish. Now my brother is upset with me, too, saying it’s “just a dress” and that I’m ruining their wedding over something that’s not a big deal.”

She said she was happy to help her brother’s fiancée find a wedding dress similar to her mom’s, but that wasn’t good enough for the couple.

She also offered to give her brother’s fiancée a bit of her mom’s dress so that she could find a way to add it to a new wedding dress, but she said no.

