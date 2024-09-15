She’s A Mom Opening Up About Why She Does Not Want To See Her Kids Every Single Day

Parenting views come in all shapes and sizes, and it’s unfortunate when some people feel the need to take aim when someone’s opinion is different from theirs.

People really love to mom-shame, and so that is what makes TikToker Lucy, who goes by @abundantlylucy, so brave for opening up about why she doesn’t want to see her kids every single day.

I think it’s refreshing to be honest, even if others don’t agree with your feelings. Lucy has two children with her ex, and they share custody of their kids 50/50.

Lucy said in her video that as soon as people hear that she doesn’t want to spend every day with her kids, they assume she’s basically a garbage person.

Lucy clarified that, of course, if her kids required her full-time care, she would step in to do that, but this is why she prefers her split custody arrangement: she feels parenting is about equality.

“Nothing sits all on me, and I think society still sits everything on the mother of the children, which, personally, feels really unfair,” she stated.

Lucy’s oldest is currently seven, and over the years, Lucy has still worked full-time running her business while being a mom.

Juggling a career, kids, and a pandemic left Lucy feeling like she was hardly the best mom, which is heartbreaking.

Bringing things back into the present, when Lucy’s kids go to school or spend time with her ex, it gives her the ability to not only complete all of her work but also get herself in a better place.

