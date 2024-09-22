She’s Afraid Of What’s Going To Happen To Her Family After Her Son Took A DNA Test And Learned Her Secret

This 56-year-old woman and her 55-year-old husband got married 32 years ago, and they have two children: a 30-year-old daughter and a 27-year-old son. They also have four grandchildren.

One week ago, while her husband was away at work, her son came over. He asked to sit down and speak to her, and she could tell that something had to be terribly wrong.

She pushed her son to just blurt it out, reassuring him that they could tackle whatever the problem was together.

Her son hesitated with where to begin, but brought up a DNA test he took, as he was curious about their family history.

She still didn’t understand what her son was getting at and asked if he had learned about an awful medical problem or something plaguing their family.

It was then that her son mentioned he shares no common DNA with his dad, which hit her like a ton of bricks.

“I started shaking and went into shock,” she explained. “He asked if his dad knows. I told him no, I didn’t know until now.”

“The secret I had kept for 28 years is no longer a secret. I knew that my son could [have] been the product of a mistake I had made early on in my marriage, but when he was born, he looked so much like my husband and I that I dismissed it and convinced myself he was his.”

“The mistake/bad choice was when we were going through a tough time with my husband working long hours, and we were struggling to get a deposit for a house.”

