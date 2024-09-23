She’s Convinced That The Golden State Killer Tried To Break Into Her Home One Night, Since Her Dad’s Business Partner Was One Of His Victims

The Golden State Killer, Joseph James DeAngelo Jr., terrorized Californian residents from 1974 through 1986. He murdered a minimum of 13 people, burglarized homes, and did countless other horrific things to people.

One of the freakiest facts about him is that he worked as a police officer in Auburn from 1976 to 1979. He was finally arrested in 2018 after crime scene DNA was connected to his name through a genealogy database.

This young woman’s dad was a well-known surgeon whose business partner tragically ended up as a victim of the Golden State Killer.

“That had happened before I was born, and growing up, I never really knew of the story nor understood why he was such a paranoid helicopter dad,” she explained.

“I found out years later about it, and that he had several experiences which led him to believe he – like his business partner had been, was being stalked by Joseph James DeAngelo Jr.”

“Now, in retrospect, I believe what happened to me was one of them. Anyway, when I was five-years-old, my mom and I were home alone in a house we just moved into.”

“My dad was away on a business trip, I was in the kitchen watching Harry and the Hendersons, and my mom was in a room upstairs.”

Their kitchen was quite large, and their TV was located in the corner near an enormous window. That evening, she was seated on the floor, and if someone had looked through the window, they would not have seen her.

The door to their garage was on the other side of the kitchen, and as she was watching TV, she heard the handle on the garage door creak.

