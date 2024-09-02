She’s Showing You How To Make S’mores In Your Oven, No Fire Pit Or Sticks Required

S’mores are some of my favorite treats, but what’s a girl to do when you don’t have a fire pit and some sticks handy? Or even a backyard to whip them up in?

TikToker @glamorouslyliving is showing you how to make s’mores right in your oven, so no open fire is required.

They’re a great treat to close out Labor Day weekend with. Or, really, they’re a perfect treat to celebrate the beginning of fall with as well!

“We always make S’mores for Labor Day weekend to bid farewell to Summer, but this oven-baked version is delicious enough to enjoy all year long!” she says in the caption of her video.

Honestly, this is the easiest way I’ve ever seen someone make s’mores, and you’re definitely going to want to try it at home.

By the way, Loretta Scott Crew is the woman who technically invented s’mores. She published the recipe back in 1927 in the Girl Scout handbook.

Ingredients:

One bag of milk chocolate chips

One bag of regular or mini marshmallows (use whichever one you like better)

One box of graham crackers

To start, preheat your oven to 350 degrees and grab a baking dish. Grease your baking dish next with either melted butter or spray it with oil to make it even easier on yourself.

