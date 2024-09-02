She’s Worried It Was Rude Of Her To Ask Her Brother If She Can Wear A Suit To His Wedding Instead Of A Dress

This 17-year-old girl is just not your typical girly girl. She hates to wear skirts, dresses, or anything overly feminine. It’s really just not her style.

She’s honestly never found a dress that flattered her personality or her body. For her school’s homecoming dance in her sophomore year, she decided to wear dress pants, a button-down shirt, and a corset over top. She simply prefers more boyish clothes.

Yesterday, when she finished work and arrived back home, her family was discussing her brother Ted’s wedding.

The wedding is happening next May, and she was simply listening in on what they were talking about.

Her mom then asked Ted’s fiancée, Lila, about what kind of dresses she’s going to pick out for her bridesmaids.

Lila mentioned she hadn’t settled on anything yet, so she took that opportunity to pipe up and ask if it would be alright for her to wear a tuxedo or a suit instead of a dress since she is going to be in the bridal party.

“Don’t get me wrong, if they were to come out and say to my face, “I’d prefer it if you wore a dress” I totally would, but I’ve always hated them,” she explained.

Lila looked over at Ted, and they both appeared to be fine with her unorthodox request. They didn’t come across as upset at all.

But then she caught her mom mouthing that she should knock it off while she shook her head at her.

