The Father Of Her Kids Slept With The CPS Caseworker Assigned To Their Family While He Was Saying He Wanted To Get Back Together With Her

Sadly, the father of this 27-year-old woman’s children struggled with a pill addiction for the three years that she was with him.

He’s 32, and they have two toddler sons together, two and four. She forgave her ex many times before leaving him, but she walked away when their youngest was eight-months-old.

At the beginning of the year, CPS was called on her ex, and a very pretty young woman was assigned to their family’s case.

“She was on the case for around a month until, all of a sudden, out of nowhere, I received a phone call that someone else would be taking over the case,” she explained.

“Her supervisor claimed ‘it was unexpected.’ Fast forward to another caseworker, life went on, [and the case] was closed.”

She actually just learned the reason why this gorgeous woman was reassigned: apparently, she slept with her ex, and she had no clue.

She thinks it’s repulsive to put your career on the line for a man like that. What’s worse is that although she and her ex were not exactly in a relationship, they were hooking up on occasion.

Her ex was continuously apologizing for the damage he’s done to her and their kids while this was ongoing, and he said he wanted to really get back together with her.

“I’m so disgusted and hurt- but I’m not even surprised,” she said. “I want to get rid of this guy emotionally, but I have to communicate with him because of the fact that we share children together.”

