This Fall Harvest Pasta Recipe Has Roasted Butternut Squash And Italian Sausage In It

Since we’re halfway through September already, I’m swiftly shifting into whipping up fall recipes in my kitchen for dinner every night.

I’m not exactly getting into soups yet, considering it’s a bit too warm outside for that at the moment, but I am testing out everything else.

TikToker @foodwithhardt has an amazing recipe for a fall harvest pasta, complete with roasted butternut squash, Italian sausage, and sage. It’s sure to make you excited if you also love pasta dishes and fall-themed comfort food.

Let’s jump right into how you can make this dish!

Ingredients:

1/2 cup of onions, chopped finely

3 cloves of garlic, minced

2 teaspoons of fresh sage, chopped finely

1 cup of roasted butternut squash

1/2 pound of ground sweet Italian sausage

2 cups of bowtie pasta

3 cups of fresh spinach

1/4 cup grated parmesan cheese

extra virgin olive oil

onion salt

pepper

garlic powder

onion powder

Instructions:

Start by cutting up your butternut squash into little cubes. Put the cubes on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and drizzle with a generous amount of olive oil.

Season everything with onion powder, garlic powder, pepper, and onion salt. Bake the squash for half an hour at 400 degrees, flipping the squash cubes over halfway through cooking. Then you’re done and can set this aside.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.