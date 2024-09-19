While She Was Recovering From Surgery To Improve Her Chances Of Having A Baby, Her Husband Took His Attractive Coworker Out On A Date

Four years ago, this 30-year-old woman tied the knot with her 35-year-old husband, and lately, they have been experiencing some highs and lows in their marriage.

While her husband is sweet and a wonderful human being, often, he can be distant and inattentive. He also is directionless in that he has no idea what he wants.

“He works a decent job in health care, but still, we sit down and chat about his vision for life, and it’s just empty,” she explained.

“I tell him maybe he can reflect more about what he likes and what he wants from life. He says he will. It has been a few years of this, a few years of just…emptiness no matter how much I gently coax the life into his eyes.”

“Not to compare his lot to mine, but I have a good career going, lots of hobbies, lots of passion, and approach everything with a fieriness. I know this sounds harsh…but sometimes I feel tired looking at him because there’s nothing…he just exists and survives in this life.”

She doesn’t believe that her husband is suffering from anything like depression, but she’s pushed him to find a therapist, yet he hasn’t taken her up on that suggestion.

Several days ago, her husband went to a work conference, and she stayed at home as she was still recovering from the surgery she had.

After her husband arrived back home, he mentioned he had to let her know about something. Apparently, he took one of his coworkers out for coffee, and it was very clearly a date. Not only is her husband super attracted to his coworker, but the feelings are mutual.

“They sat on a couch in a coffee shop, cuddled, and leaned in for a kiss before he stopped it,” she said.

