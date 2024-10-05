It’s Easy To Love Beetlejuice

I mean, it’s only one of the best movies ever made, and even though it came out in 1988, it has aged well. Also, have you seen the sequel, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which was released last month?

Here Are 5 Beetlejuice Inspired Makeup Tutorials For You

Since nothing says Halloween quite like Beetlejuice, here are 5 makeup trends inspired by the movie!

Beetlejuice Lips

Nessa, who goes by @nessawankenobi on TikTok, tested out the Beetlejuice lip trend that’s been going around social media.

What I like about her own twist on this trend is that she uses eyeshadow, which everyone has handy (not everyone has electric green lipstick). First, paint your lips with black lipstick. Then, purse your lips together, and with a makeup brush, dab bright green eyeshadow all over your top and bottom lip.

Nessa says you really have to make sure to build up the eyeshadow to get a more pigmented look. She also does a version with black lipstick and orange eyeshadow, which is very Halloween!

Beetlejuice Eyeliner

Lana, who uses @lanayanette on TikTok, was inspired by the sequel to create this fun look. First, add bright green eyeshadow to your lower lash line. Then, add in winged eyeliner.

Draw a white sandworm from the movie on your upper lid, then line it with black stripes. Using eyeliner, draw lines to make it look like exaggerated eyelashes on your lower lash line.

Add a lighter shade of purple eyeshadow to your top lid and darker purple eyeshadow in your outer corner of your eye, and you’re done! You can also do your lips with black lipstick on the outside and dark purple lipstick in the middle.

Beetlejuice Eyeshadow

Kristina, who goes by @chizhmakeup on TikTok, has a simple hack for creating Beetlejuice eyeshadow. First, take a piece of tape and stick it at the corner of your eye to prevent mess.

Dip one of your fingers in black eyeshadow, one of your fingers in purple eyeshadow, and one of your fingers in green eyeshadow.

Take the black eyeshadow and swipe it in the corner of your eye, swipe the purple eyeshadow overtop, and then go back in with your green and swipe from the inner eye over the purple and black. Remove your tape, add more green eyeshadow to a brush, and line your lower lash line. Add mascara and you’re done.

Beetlejuice Nails

Lights Lacquer, who goes by @lightslacquer on TikTok, has a clever Beetlejuice manicure for you. Paint your pinky finger neon green, and then add a white tip to your ring finger. Add black lines inside the white tip, then line the inner part of your white tip with metallic purple nail polish.

Take a makeup sponge, paint a square with the metallic purple nail polish, then add a circle around it in black nail polish. Dab on your middle finger.

Paint your pointer finger white, then add a black spiral. Do your thumb the same way you did your ring finger. Top all your nails with a clear coat.

Beetlejuice Glam

Ava, who uses @avacarnemolla on TikTok, has a great idea for a glam Beetlejuice look. Take bright green eyeshadow and add it all throughout your crease. Using concealer, carve out the crease. Take purple eyeshadow and put it in the middle of your eye. Then, with your finger, dab purple glitter on the inner corner of your eye.

Add a darker color eyeshadow to the outer corner of your eye, then go back in with black eyeliner, making sure to add a wing. Smoke the bottom of your waterline with dark purple eyeshadow.

Add a line of white eyeliner over the top of your eye, then add black eyeshadow stripes to resemble the sandworm. You can make little swirls of purple and green along the side of your face, add lashes and lipstick, and you’re done!