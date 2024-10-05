5 Fun Halloween Eyeliner Tutorials For You

Halloween Is The Day After Tomorrow

The countdown to Halloween continues, and it’s the day after tomorrow. If you’re still looking for some festive makeup ideas, why not try out these Halloween eyeliner tutorials?

So Try Out These 5 Fun Halloween Eyeliner Tutorials

They’re a great way to get in the spooky spirit without having to go all out with an intense amount of makeup.

Here are 5 fun Halloween eyeliner tutorials!

Mini Bats

Tianna, who goes by @tiannatok on TikTok, is showing you how to make mini bats, courtesy of creator @linsmakeuplooks.

To make your bats, start by making little “v” shapes with your eyeliner. Then, add two lines at the end of each v, so your shape is now like a shallow “m” or two mountains.

Draw two lines down towards your eyes and fill in your bat wings. And there you have it: mini bats!

A Pumpkin

Giulinka, who uses @giu_linka on TikTok, has a quick way to create some pumpkins. Taking the end of your makeup brush, dip the non-brush end in orange face paint.

Stamp two circles onto the corner of your eye to make a pumpkin outline, and fill it in with more orange face paint.

Then, take green face paint on a very narrow brush and draw on your pumpkin stem. With a black eyeliner pen, make two triangle eyes, a triangle nose, and a mouth.

The Mask From The Horror Film Scream

Where are my horror film fans? Alice King, who goes by @alicekingmakeup on TikTok, has an interesting idea for Scream eyeliner, featuring the mask from the movie, called Ghost Face.

With black eyeliner, draw black wing outlines on the corner of your eye. From there, use white face paint to make the outline of the mask.

Outline the face with black, and draw a little hood at the top. Go back in with your black eyeliner and draw the eyes, nose, mouth, and little details above and underneath the eyes. You can complete your look with dark, smokey eyeshadow under just your lower lash line, white glitter eyeshadow at the inner corner of your eyes, and falsies.

Baby Ghosts

TikToker @izzneice has a beginner-friendly way to make baby ghosts. Draw a black wing to start at the corner of your eye and fill it in.

Then, take white face paint and draw a ghost shape over the top of the end of the wing. Add little hands, and use black eyeliner to draw on your faces.

You can make more ghosts underneath the main one you made!

A Glittery Snake

Jazzia, who goes by @jazzialife on TikTok, has the most complicated look on our list: a glittery snake.

Taking black eyeliner, draw a swoop above and underneath your eye. Make a snake head at the top swoop, and go over everything again with more black eyeliner.

Apply black glitter to your snake, and brush a bit of darker eyeshadow along the outline of your snake.