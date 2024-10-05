5 Halloween Makeup Tutorials For You In Case You Don’t Want To Dress Up

Here Are 5 Halloween Makeup Tutorials For You

The older I get, the less interested I am in dressing up in full-blown costumes for Halloween. Instead, I’m now opting for exciting Halloween-themed makeup looks and using them in lieu of your traditional costume.

Here are 5 of the coolest Halloween makeup tutorials for you to check out if you also want to go the makeup route this year!

A Skull

Revolve Beauty shared this video from @lenakalul showing you how to recreate her easy skull makeup.

Lena paints toothpicks with black liquid eyeliner, then draws lines across her lips and corners of her mouth with them before making horizontal lines at the edges of her mouth.

With black eyeshadow, Lena dabs it along the lines she’s drawn on her mouth. She also uses the top of a lipstick tube, paints the inner rim with eyeliner, and stamps it over her nose to create a shape for her spooky skull nose. To finish off the look, Lena uses black eyeshadow to make her eyes look darker.

A Leopard

Mirta Miler, who goes by @mimiermakeup on TikTok, is showing you how to turn yourself into a leopard for Halloween. She uses black eyeliner to make the spots, and she says the most important thing is that you make an upper part and a lower part for your spot.

When finished, Mirta goes back in with brown eyeshadow and smears the color in between the black spot outlines she already made.

Adding little and big spots makes it look more realistic, she says. Mirta makes a nose with black eyeliner, then uses a brown lip liner for her lips, then adds a blonde wig.

A Spider

Emma Farrell is a makeup artist who goes by @emmafarrellmakeup on TikTok, and she has a very fun spider makeup tutorial for you.

Emma takes a plastic Halloween spider decoration and uses that as a stencil to make spider prints on her face (she brushes over the spider with dark eye shadow).

Emma then completes her look with a dark lip and toothpicks as well as liquid eyeliner to draw on a spider web at the corner of her eye.

A Viking

Hope Landre, who goes by @hoperenee_mua, is showing you how to turn yourself into a viking for Halloween.

She generously applies black eye pencil around her eyes, then uses her finger to blend it out. She goes back in with the eye pencil to apply more in between her eyes and around her eyes outward, then blends again.

With a fluffy makeup brush, she goes back in over what she already has with black eyeshadow. Using a smaller brush, she drags the color downwards on her face. Hope then grabs white eyeliner and makes some lines across her lower forehead/bridge of her nose, along with some dots. Finishing up, Hope does her lips, applies false lashes, and then puts a a black line of eyeshadow on her lower lip and chin.

A Clown

Brooke, who goes by @brookiesburner, has an interesting way to turn yourself into a clown without getting too scary.

She cleverly uses a plastic floss pick to make the outline of her pointy clown eyes, which she then fills in with black eyeliner (she also uses the floss pick to make lines at the corners of her mouth).

Brooke takes the bottom part of her eyeliner tube, lines it with eyeliner, and stamps that into a circle on her nose. She colors in the circle on her nose with black eyeliner, outlines her lips in it, and adds some gold sparkle to the outline of her eyes, nose, and to the middle of her lips.