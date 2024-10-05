5 Halloween Nail Tutorials To Get You In The Spooky Spirit

We Have Just 20 Days Until Halloween!

There are just 20 days left until Halloween, so we have to pack in all of the fun, spooky DIY things while we still can, like frightfully fun manicures!

Here are 5 of my favorite Halloween nail art tutorials for you to try out. Which one is your favorite?

A Vampy Manicure

To get this vampire-inspired look from @heluviee, first paint your nails red. Take a makeup sponge, paint a black box outline on it, and then paint a strip of red in the middle.

While your manicure is still wet, sponge the black and red nail polish over your fingernails. You can take nail polish remover and clean up whatever ended up on your actual fingers and not your nails.

From there, add another coat of red paint, and then add a clear coat.

Sparkly Mummies

Sparkles and mummies are quite the pairing in this tutorial from @daily_charme. I love that three nails are sparkly mummies, and the remaining ones are painted with stars.

To get the mummy look, first, paint your nails with a peachy-colored base and let them dry. Then get holographic nail polish with silver sparkles and put it over top of your peach base.

Next, get white nail polish and paint lines diagonally across your nail to be your mummy. Add black nail polish dots for the eyes. Finally, add a clear coat on top.

Bat French Tips

To get the bat French tip look from @amandabyrnenailartist, paint your nails a neutral tone. Then, paint your tips a soft purple color.

Next, get black nail polish and draw a black line on the outside of the purple tip. Draw five straight black lines away from you, then connect them with little swoops, which are the bat’s wings.

Make a black dot in the middle of your nail for the bat’s head, add two dashes for ears, and fill in your bat with a layer of black, sparkly glitter nail polish. Finish with a clear top coat.

Skeleton Bones

This skeleton bone nail art from @innerbeautynails is sleek and spooky. To get started, paint your nails black.

To draw on your skeleton bones, get white nail polish and make three sets of white dots that look like dice.

The set of white dots at the bottom of your fingernail will have three dots, and then you will make two additional sets of four white dots on top of that, evenly spread over your fingernail.

Starting with the dot set closest to you, join the first two dots into a bone shape. Drop down to the following two dots, paint them away from you in a second bone shape, and keep going from there (there will be a black strip between each set of bones you make). Top with a clear coat.

A Single Ghost

This tutorial from @nailboo is great if you have short nails, and it features one single ghost, so it’s not that crazy or intricate, yet still adorable.

If you don’t have a lot of time to invest in putting together a Halloween manicure, this is the option for you!

First, paint your nails orange, and then pick a nail for your ghost. Grab white nail polish, paint the body of your ghost, and then when it’s dry, use black nail polish to make two dots for the ghost’s eyes and a mouth. Don’t forget your clear top coat.