5 Pumpkin Painting Ideas To Help With Your Halloween Decorating

Pumpkin Painting Is My Idea Of A Good Time

Carving pumpkins is a messy process, so if you’re looking to decorate your home for Halloween in a more elegant way, why not try out pumpkin painting?

Some women even get together and have a girls’ night, complete with pumpkins and wine, which sounds like my idea of a good time!

Here Are 5 Pumpkin Painting Ideas For You

Before you get started painting your pumpkins, make sure to do your prep work first! Basically, just plop your pumpkin in your sink, rinse it down with a little bit of soap and water, and let it dry prior to picking up your paintbrush.

You want to have a squeaky-clean pumpkin to make sure your paint adheres well. Now let’s get right into some fun, creative ideas!

Cute Ghosts And Pumpkins

TikToker @flashesofstyle is giving you a two-for-one special with her adorable pumpkin painting skills.

In her video, she shows you how to make cute ghosts and pumpkins. For the ghosts, she uses white paint, dips her thumb in it, and uses her thumbprints to make the bodies of the ghosts. With a paint marker, she makes their eyes.

Moving on to the pumpkins, she uses orange paint and her thumbs to make their silhouettes, then draws on their faces and eyes.

A Witch

TikToker @noplayerlies came up with a clever way to use your pumpkin’s stem: turn it into a witch’s nose!

She flips her pumpkin so the stem is facing towards her, paints the whole thing a bright green, and then takes white paint to make two eyes.

From there, she makes black dots to complete the eyes, paints on a mouth with the black paint, outlines the eyes, and adds a couple of moles before placing a witch’s hat on the pumpkin.

A Floral Pumpkin

TikToker @katherine_frances_zohar has a sweet idea for how to make a floral pumpkin since she’s just not into orange and black.

She paints her pumpkin a cream color, then uses a cue tip to make her flowers (every petal, as well as the middle, is one dab).

A Spooky Kitty

TikToker @ashley.mariaa came up with a spooky kitty for all you cat lovers out there. She starts using a Sharpie to outline the cat’s face – big triangles for the eyes, a little triangle for the nose, and a mouth complete with fangs.

She turns the kitty into a jack-o-lantern, saving the pieces cut out for the eyes, placing toothpicks in them, and turning them into ears.

She paints the fangs white, the inner parts of the ears pink, and the rest of the kitty black (with a white outline around the nose).

A Pink And Pearly Pumpkin (Or One With Bows)

For a fun and feminine twist on Halloween, check out how TikToker @valeriemcpherson makes a pink and pearly pumpkin. She also does one with adorable bows.

She paints her pumpkin pink with a white stem, then glues on white beads or a mix of white beads with the pink bows.