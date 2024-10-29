A Girl He Was Dating Painted Him Out To Be A Monster On Social Media After He Dumped Her For Another Girl

This guy was dating a girl whom he really liked and wanted to be serious with. However, she was only interested in seeing him every two weeks.

So, they agreed not to sleep with other people while seeing one another, but she desperately wanted to not delete the dating app that they met on, which he found strange.

Honestly, it just sounds like this girl was keeping her options open while window-shopping to see what else was out there for her.

Two months into dating this girl, everything was still casual, and nothing had changed for them.

His loved ones told him that if this girl was interested in him, she would be scheduling dates with more frequency than every two weeks.

They insisted he should start dating other girls, and if this girl decided to be committed, he should stop seeing the others.

So, that’s exactly what he did. He quit chasing after this girl as she was impossible to get a date out of and began seeing other girls, but there was one in particular who stood out to him.

“After 4 months, girl 1 suddenly wanted to get serious,” he explained. “We had [to] buy a house together, have kids, etc. [That] talk. I was delighted. I ended it with girl 2, but she wasn’t happy about it.”

Girl 2 found out that he had dated some other girls, and she went absolutely nuclear. He says that they were never that serious, and they had only gone on a handful of dates over the course of a couple of weeks.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.