A Girl He’s Taken Out On Six Dates Denied To Be Exclusive With Him Since She’s Also Seeing Another Guy

This 25-year-old guy has invited a 23-year-old girl out on a total of six dates in the last month, and they also have had two sleepovers added to the mix.

Yesterday, he finally addressed being exclusive with her, but she replied in a way that shocked him. As it turns out, he’s not the only guy she’s seeing: she’s dating another guy at the exact same time as him.

Apparently, she’s been dating this guy since before he came into the picture, and she claims it’s not so serious.

She also added that she’s been going out on more dates with him as opposed to this other guy. However, he isn’t cool with that so he said something to her about it.

He drew the boundary of not wanting to be physical with her if she’s also getting with another guy.

“I did reassure her that I like her and like being with her, and I’ll give her a little time but want to come up with an exit strategy,” he explained.

“I was pretty surprised. I do know for a fact that before last night, she didn’t know how I felt about her because I tend to be relatively surface-level with girls.”

“So I thought yesterday was just a good time to have fun, have deeper conversations because I haven’t with her, and just be myself. We laughed, made out, and cuddled for hours, and it felt right.”

He still feels taken aback that she owned up to him not being the only man in her life, and it hurts that she declined to be exclusive with him.

