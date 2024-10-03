Both Of Her Daughter’s Boyfriends Proposed At The Same Time, And She Thinks The Relationship Is Weird

Monogamy doesn’t work for everyone, and it’s not something this woman’s 23-year-old daughter subscribes to.

Her daughter has been seeing two different guys at the same time, 24-year-old J and 23-year-old S, and both guys are friends.

She’s known the boys herself since they were children, as J happens to be her daughter’s very first boyfriend.

As time wore on, her daughter began dating S, and then her daughter stopped dating both of the guys.

But plot twist, in college, J and S dated, and she finds it super strange that her daughter’s exes jumped into a relationship. Meanwhile, her daughter stayed friends with J and S.

A year and a half ago, she was shocked when her daughter approached her and her husband and said that she was in a relationship with both J and S at the same time.

“…She told us that she has always loved them both, and J and S were honest about how they never stopped loving her, and basically, now the 3 of them are in a relationship,” she explained.

“Again, I’m not one to judge or pry. I told my daughter that as long as it made her happy, it was fine. Now, she and her “boyfriends” went on a trip a few days ago and last night she called us excited saying that J and S proposed to her, yes, both guys proposed to her at the same time and she said yes, I congratulated her as genuinely as I could but honestly all this seems crazy to me, one thing is dating and another is marriage.”

“I don’t know if my concepts are very outdated; I know that open marriages exist, but this seems very strange to me.”

