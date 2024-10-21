He And His Girlfriend Took A Break Last Year, And Now His Brother’s Marrying Her

A year ago, this 28-year-old guy named Cole and his 27-year-old girlfriend Claire went on a break after two years of dating.

Looking back, it was hardly a mature decision, and they did not end up creating boundaries around said break.

“I think she saw it more as us breaking things off, but I had always hoped that we would get back together after a while, but I didn’t say it out loud,” Cole explained.

They spent two months without speaking to one another. Then, towards the end of December, his 26-year-old brother Ben let it slip that he had slept with Claire at their family’s cabin.

“I was at first just shocked, but then hurt and kind of disgusted,” Cole said. “I was less upset at the fact that Claire had moved on, which I was still annoyed at, but more upset that she slept with my brother.”

He texted Claire to confront her, and she reacted like it wasn’t an enormous deal that she hooked up with Ben.

Claire called him a jerk and insisted he wasn’t allowed to be involved in her personal life like this, considering they were on a break.

Cole then went back to Ben to talk more about the whole situation with Claire, and Ben promised he wouldn’t do something like this again since it “was a mistake.”

He was able to forgive Ben and put it behind him. Ben said he ghosted Claire and would not be trying to date her.

