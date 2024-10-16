He Disapproves Of His Wife’s New Neck Tattoo And He’s Concerned It Will Negatively Affect Her Career

This man doesn’t like tattoos, but his wife sure does. Eight months ago, his wife sent him a text while he was at work, letting him know she booked a tattoo appointment “last minute.”

His wife has a collection of tattoos on both of her arms, so he figured her latest tattoo would be located there. When he noticed his wife’s text, she was already getting her tattoo completed.

After his wife’s tattoo was done, she snapped a photo and sent it to him.

“A black and white piece about the size of her palm, in a spot I never dreamt she would get it: right on the side of her neck,” he explained.

“I was shocked, to say the least. I didn’t know how to respond. I messaged her something along the lines of “You went for the neck placement?” When I arrived home later that evening and saw it, I was still in shock.”

“I couldn’t believe she would go ahead with a tattoo in that location without even mentioning it. I’m not saying she needed my permission. She’s free to do what she wants with her body. I figured that as we are married, that is something you don’t just get without some sort of communication of the matter.”

He took a day to collect himself, then had a chat with his wife. He admitted to her that he felt hurt by her not telling him about the tattoo.

It’s a nice piece, but he’s upset that he chose to get it on her neck. It’s not something you can just cover-up, and it’s the first thing you notice when you look at his wife.

He’s also concerned that his wife’s career could be negatively impacted by this, and she’s not far into her professional life at all. She still has a lot of work to do and ladders to climb, and this tattoo might hold her back.

