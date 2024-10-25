He Dumped A Girl After A Magical Three Months, Since He Can’t See Himself Falling In Love With Her

The last three months have been absolutely magical for this 30-year-old man, as he’s been dating this pretty wonderful girl.

They actually met over the summer while at an event together, and they instantly felt a spark. He gave her his number, and they quickly started dating.

“She was immensely fun and had a great positive aura and vibe. She was a knock-out cute blonde, too,” he explained.

“…It was so easy. She made me laugh. She was fun to hang around with; had an insatiable desire to do fun things and go on adventures.”

They saw one another for 3 or 4 days every week in the beginning. They went on all kinds of exciting dates.

They would pick romantic dates, adventurous ones, and even dates where they just hung out and didn’t do much except enjoy being around one another.

Things between them were easy and fun. It was really a highlight in his life getting to date her, but then he ended things.

Interestingly enough, he’s never actually been in a serious, committed relationship. Every girl he has ever dated, he’s dumped after three months.

When he hit the three-month mark with this girl, he ended up dumping her, since he can’t see himself falling in love with her.

