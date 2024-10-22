He Finally Told His Son That He Divorced His Mom After She Lost Attraction To Him Over An Amputation And Started Dating Another Man

Eight years ago, this 45-year-old man and his 43-year-old wife got a divorce. But ten years ago, he had to have his right arm amputated following a freak accident.

He and his son were at his brother’s mechanic shop that day, and his son was playing along with his cousin.

The ball they had rolled underneath an unstable lifted truck without wheels on. As soon as his son went under the car looking for the ball, he rushed to pull him out. At that exact moment, the truck crashed to the floor and crushed his arm.

“After that, all I remember was blinding pain and hearing my son crying while my brother ran toward me. Long story short, I lost my arm,” he explained.

“The months after were a whirlwind. I was healing from the amputation, lost my job, became depressed, and both my son and I went through a lot of therapy.”

“It took a lot of work, but we pulled through. By that time, my now ex-wife was the breadwinner. It took a lot out of her—she was very tired, but she was very supportive and loving. Within a year, my brother got me a job at his best friend’s company as a customer service rep.”

He and his ex-wife weren’t in a bad spot back then, and she was able to quit working that second job when he started his job.

Several months later, his ex started to pull away from him, and she no longer seemed that interested, which he knew was because of his amputation.

Six months into his ex treating him coldly, he had a serious conversation with her and asked to go to therapy.

