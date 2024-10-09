He Gave His Girlfriend’s Ex A Black Eye After This Guy Spit In Her Face, But He’s Worried He Might Get Dumped

Three months ago, this 36-year-old man began dating an incredible 37-year-old woman. His girlfriend is hilarious, intelligent, and full of compassion.

Although they haven’t been together for that long, he can already see a future that includes her. He’s honestly ready to tell his girlfriend that he’s in love with her, and they also have been meeting one another’s friends and family members.

Yesterday, his girlfriend had a little dinner party at her house, and they were all floored when her ex-boyfriend showed up.

He wasn’t happy about this guy inviting himself, but he is still a part of his girlfriend’s group of friends.

His girlfriend’s ex had a lot to drink and then launched into an intense disagreement with her. He didn’t witness how this all started, but then his girlfriend’s friends jumped in and attempted to get this guy to go home.

“I thought it best to stay out of it, but then he crossed a line,” he explained. “He began hurling insults at her and, ultimately, spat in her face.”

“Next moment, I found myself standing over him after punching him. I yelled at him.”

This guy hurried to his feet, accused him of being a psychopath, and ran out of the home. When he was done chasing this guy out, he went over to his girlfriend, who had already cleaned up the spit along with her best friend.

Silence swept across the guests, and his girlfriend was sitting in her bedroom along with all of her friends, evidently upset.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.