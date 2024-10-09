He Humiliated His Son By Bringing Him To A Pizza Restaurant For A Birthday Party, Since He Can’t Eat Pizza

This 35-year-old man is a single dad to an 8-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter. He’s no longer with the mom of his kids, but he gets along decently with her.

On Saturday, his daughter celebrated a birthday, so he asked her what she would like to do. She brought up going to a pizza restaurant to have dinner and wanted to invite her friends along, too, before having a sleepover at his house later on.

He was on board with the birthday party idea since it wasn’t anything over the top. Now, his son can’t eat dairy since he’s lactose intolerant.

His son doesn’t have a deathly allergy; it’s just that he gets sick and vomits. He can’t eat any pizza since it contains dairy.

But he couldn’t leave his son home alone, so he told his son that they were going to a pizza restaurant for his sister’s birthday celebration.

“Fast forward to the day, and everything is going fine,” he explained. “I ordered my son some fries and some other nice sides, like dough balls and stuff that he could eat.”

“He seemed happy. My daughter was happy. I thought it had gone perfectly.”

Several days after the party, his ex texted him in a rage, stating that she was livid with him for taking their son out to a pizza place since their son misses being able to eat pizza.

He responded that he didn’t think it was a problem, as his son enjoyed the things that were dairy-free.

