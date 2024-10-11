Her Anxious Boyfriend Showed Up At The Spa Thinking She Died During Her Massage, Since She Didn’t Text Him Back Right Away

I don’t think it’s fair to let your anxieties leak out into other people without trying to fix them or get yourself under control.

This 33-year-old woman and her 47-year-old boyfriend have been together for the last two years, and six months ago, they moved in with one another.

Yesterday, she went to a spa, and her boyfriend was texting her. Since she was in relaxation mode, she didn’t respond right away.

Then, he called the front desk of the spa to check that she was still there, and they told him that she was.

She doesn’t think that’s problematic, but when she walked out of the spa, she was shocked to see her boyfriend standing right beside her car in the parking lot.

She spoke to him after she exited the spa, and he failed to mention to her that he had driven out of his way and showed up at the place.

Evidently, her boyfriend’s anxiety got the best of him, and he was convinced she died at the spa since she failed to return his texts ASAP.

“He was very upset and blaming me for his anxiety,” she explained. “I had told him I’d be resting there for a bit after my massage.”

“It was less than an hour after that text that I came out of the spa. I tried to hold space for him until he kept blaming me for his anxiety.”

