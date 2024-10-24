Her Babysitter Erased Love Notes From Her Late Husband, And It Seems It Was Intentional

Sadly, this 43-year-old woman lost her husband, and before he passed away, he would always write her little love notes.

Her husband would scribble sweet things to her on their mirror using dry-erase markers or on their countertop over by their coffee maker.

He passed three years ago, and after that, she placed tape over his remaining love notes in order to keep them preserved. She wanted his notes to last forever.

A year ago, she hired a babysitter to help out with the three children she shared with her husband. As soon as she hired this girl, she made sure to show her the notes and explain their importance.

But a few days ago, her babysitter erased the notes that she tried so hard to keep safe in her house.

“The other day, she removed the tape and wiped away the notes, stating she wasn’t thinking and was just trying to help clean up what she thought was something the kids did,” she said.

“It said, “Forever, my girl.” Being rather upset but also open to the idea that it has been three years, maybe it’s time to remove the notes. I told her I needed space to figure things out.”

“I’m leaning towards asking her not to come back because I can’t get over it. It seems intentional on some level, but that may just be my hurt talking.”

“Even if it’s a lapse in judgment, I wanted to be the one to take it off when ready. It’s been two days, and I’m still not ready to have her back, yet she keeps asking if she can work.”

