Her Boyfriend Dumped Her For Her Best Friend, And Now That They’re Getting Married, They Want Her In Their Wedding Party

One of the biggest betrayals someone can experience is having their significant other dump them in favor of their best friend.

Sadly, this is exactly what happened to this 25-year-old woman three years ago. Her 27-year-old boyfriend, Josh, admitted he had developed feelings for her best friend, Ana, which is why he left her.

Not only did Josh and Ana fall in love with one another, but they also cheated on her behind her back. She felt foolish when the truth came out, as the two of them led her to believe her life was going well when it all came crashing down.

If they had come clean, she would have found it in her heart to be supportive of Josh and Ana’s relationship, but they snuck around and stuck to lying instead.

Anyway, she cut them both out of her life and after they contacted her to say they wished she would still be friends with them, she ultimately blocked them.

She moved to the town next to where they all grew up after landing an amazing job, and life went on.

She occasionally returned home to visit her loved ones, and then a month back, she heard from a friend that Josh and Ana were planning their wedding.

A week ago, she was shocked to get a message from Ana, who said she’s marrying Josh and that they both want her in their wedding party! She congratulated Ana but said no thanks to participating.

She no longer has any feelings for Josh and has a new man in her life, so that’s not the reason why she wants to sit this one out: it’s just that she has no interest in celebrating the two people who betrayed her the most.

