Her Boyfriend’s Mom Has Alzheimer’s, And He’s Upset That She Wants His Mom To Move Out Of Their Apartment

Six years ago, this 39-year-old woman started dating her boyfriend, and they currently live together. Several years ago, her boyfriend’s mom received an Alzheimer’s diagnosis.

His mom moved into an assisted living facility, but as time has gone on, she’s come to require more and more care.

Also, his mom was living several states away from them and expressed a desire to remain there, so she and her boyfriend weren’t able to move to be with her due to their careers.

A handful of months ago, she and her boyfriend took a trip to visit his mom, and they were appalled to find out the facility where she was living was failing to properly take care of her.

They each took time off from their jobs in order to locate a nicer facility for his mom, but they ultimately decided to bring her closer to them.

“We wanted to make sure we moved her into the right place, so we agreed she would stay at our apartment with us for a short period of time until we found it,” she explained.

“I work in managing a few senior communities, so I told him I would be able to see the signs of which places were good or not, as well as being able to talk to the people I work with to find the best choice.”

“It’s been about two months since she’s been staying with us, and it’s been hard. We have very little free time together now, and we’ve had to hire 24/7 home health care for her, which means another person in our apartment. To be clear- money is not an issue in this at all.”

One week ago, she mentioned to her boyfriend that they should try to find a facility for his mom that specializes in memory care.

