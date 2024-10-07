Her Dad Fought Hard To Make Her A Queen, And In 1178 She Ascended The Throne, Even Though Her Country Wasn’t Welcoming Of A Female Ruler

While learning about a queen who reigned in the country of Georgia thousands of years ago may not sound like something you’re chomping at the bit to do, the story of the country’s first queen, Queen Tamar, is quite interesting and worth learning about.

Queen Tamar is considered one of Georgia’s most iconic monarchs and left behind quite a legacy.

Tamar was the daughter of George III, the King of Georgia, a country found at the intersection of Europe and Asia.

She was born in 1160, and her father fought hard to make her his co-ruler. In 1178, she became a co-monarch, and her father wanted her to be seen as a legitimate heir despite her gender.

Tamar co-ruled alongside his father until he died in 1184, and she became the sole ruler of Georgia. Unfortunately, her country wasn’t very welcoming to her new title, as the nation had never had a female ruler before, and they doubted her ability to lead as a young woman.

At one point, her nobility tried to demand that they be granted the power to enact laws and select government ministers. So, Tamar showed her power by fighting against those demands and getting them to back down.

Tamar also found herself in more controversy when her nobles began demanding that she marry someone of their choosing.

They were focused on having her marry someone who would be a worthy successor to her throne and act as a leader in the nation’s army.

Tamar was pressured into marrying known warrior Yuri, the son of Prince Andrei Bogoliubsky of Vladimir-Suzdal.

However, Yuri did not take their marriage very seriously, and the couple did not get along. It’s been said that Yuri cheated on Tamar and had a violent temper, bullying her for not being able to bear a son and heir to the throne.

