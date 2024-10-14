Her Family’s Maid Swiped Her Earrings And She Caught The Woman Wearing Them

This young woman’s family has a maid who lives with them. One day, she was trying to open a jar of jam without success.

Even though it was her maid’s day off, she knocked on her door to ask if she could lend her a hand opening the jam.

Her maid opened her door and was happy to help. As her maid wrangled the jar, she couldn’t help but spot that the woman was wearing her earrings.

“I immediately checked my jewelry box to see that they were missing, and they were,” she explained.

“I really don’t know what to do, and honestly, I feel like crying. Not because she took my earrings, but because I trusted her so much.”

“She is my favorite maid out of all the ones I had before. She was so sweet and kind. She even said if she had a daughter, she would name her after me. I really felt bonded to her. What’s most upsetting is the principle.”

Her maid broke her trust by swiping her earrings, and she’s never had a reason to believe she should keep her valuables under lock and key.

Her family is so close to her maid that any time they go shopping, they buy her things or purchase things for her children.

If her maid had said she liked her earrings and wanted a matching pair for herself, she and her mom would have gone out and got that for her, along with a dress to match.

