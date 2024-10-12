Her Friend’s Hurt And Humiliated That The Guy She’s Been Hooking Up With Is Married, So They’re Debating Telling His Wife

This woman has a 20-year-old friend named Sarah, who began hooking up with a 29-year-old man named Pat after meeting via mutual friends.

Sarah and Pat were only looking for a casual thing, so their arrangement worked great for them, and they spent several months seeing one another.

But then, Sarah shared some information with her that left her feeling like Pat wasn’t being truthful about his life.

Pat never let Sarah come over to his home, stating that he can’t have random women there since he lives with his grandma, who has dementia and gets upset when people come over.

The second thing she found strange was that Pat would not tell Sarah his last name, citing that he’s just a private kind of individual while maintaining that he worked in the armed forces.

“All this screamed to me that he was hiding something, but my friend wanted to give him the benefit of the doubt as they got along so well, and she enjoyed his company,” she explained.

“Also, all their mutual friends (who had known him longer than her) corroborated his stories. This group of men all said they also didn’t go to his house because of the grandma with dementia, and it was normal for Pat not to share personal info because he was, in fact, a very private person.”

“Well, it turns out that Pat has a wife and kid. One of the guys in the friend group told Sarah that she needed to find out about Pat’s “situation” and that she should use social media to do some digging.”

This guy also provided Sarah with Pat’s last name so she could easily do some online investigating. It didn’t take long for Sarah to locate Pat’s wife, Lisa, and confirm that he’s a liar.

