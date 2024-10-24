Her Husband Asked For A Divorce Since He Has A Secret Affair Daughter Whose Life He Wants To Be Involved In

This woman and her husband have always agreed that they do not want to have children. Her husband had a terrible childhood that traumatized him, which is the reason why he never wanted to be a dad.

As for her, she has some health complications that prevent her from wanting to have kids, so they were happy to have a family with just the two of them.

Yesterday, her husband celebrated his 41st birthday, but she hardly saw him all day, and he stayed super late at his office.

Her husband owns his own company, and he has 31 employees. He told her that he was having difficulties with some of his employees wanting to be paid more, and she figured that was why he wasn’t around at all.

Then, today, she found out why her husband was being distant, and it had nothing to do with his business at all.

“But this morning, he told me he had a 7-month-old affair with a 24-year-old college girl, and he now has a 6-month-old daughter,” she explained.

“He told me that he indeed planned to keep it [hidden] from me, to pay child support and nothing else, but he cannot do that anymore, and he loves her (the baby).”

“I thought I [would] die there and then. The reason he [wants to divorce] me is not even that he feels sorry for what he did, but more because he realized that his daughter deserves more than a father who tries to hide her existence.”

A week ago, her husband’s secret daughter got quite sick, and he was unable to be by her side, which really impacted him.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.