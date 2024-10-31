Her In-Laws Are Furious That She Dipped Into Her Daughter’s College Fund To Afford To Send Her To A Special Facility That Can Deal With Her Behavior

This woman has three children: a 16-year-old daughter named Elena, a 15-year-old son named Lucas, and a 10-year-old daughter named Elizabeth.

Sadly, her husband passed away four years ago. He left behind a generous life insurance policy, so she was able to completely pay off their home. She also was able to deposit money into college funds for all of her kids, tripling the amount that was originally sitting in each one.

Right now, her kids have enough money to go to a public college with zero debt or pay for two years at a private college without needing financial aid or scholarship money.

“Elena has always had mental health/behavioral issues,” she explained. “She’s been in therapy since she was 4 and, until last year, was attending an alternative school.”

“Over the summer, she stole her dad’s car and crashed it after I said she couldn’t go on vacation with her friend. Luckily, she and the people in the other car were okay, but my insurance wouldn’t cover the repairs to the other car.”

“Her behavior escalated after that, and her therapist and I decided it would be best for everyone if she went to a residential program for kids like her.”

Elena’s therapist gave her a list of several facilities, so she went and took tours, spoke to the staff members as well as students, and picked one that she believes will be the best fit for Elena.

The one she selected comes with glowing reviews and a slew of psychologists and psychiatrists equipped to deal with Elena’s behavior.

This facility is extremely expensive, but she knows it’s what Elena needs in order to be successful. She wants Elena to go there and finish out high school, so it will be a few more years until she graduates.

