Her Mother-In-Law Pulled This Three-Legged Kitten Out Of Hurricane Milton’s Debris

I’m sure you’ve seen the heartbreaking photos of the damage done to Florida after Hurricane Milton swept through. The devastation is unimaginable.

Just one day after the hurricane tore through Orlando, Marie Delabarrera’s mother-in-law was in her yard when she made a remarkable discovery amid the debris coating her property.

A little four-week-old kitten weighing less than a pound and missing a leg was hiding among the wreckage, and it’s a miracle that he even survived.

Marie’s mother-in-law scooped the little guy up and rushed him over to a nearby veterinarian so he could receive proper care.

While the vet Marie’s mother-in-law visited said they would help out with some of the expenses for the kitten, she was quoted $2,000 for all of the little guy’s medical bills.

The vet also said that this kitten most likely lost his limb from an injury suffered during the hurricane.

Marie detailed exactly what the $2,000 would cover, including surgery to fully amputate the kitten’s missing limb, medical supplies to bandage and clean his wounds, medication, and formula (since he’s so little, he can’t even eat solid food yet).

“Your donation would help us get this little guy up on his feet and start him a new, healthy life after surviving so much in his first four weeks,” Marie wrote on a GoFundMe page.

The kitten will be undergoing his amputation surgery today at the Cat Hospital of Orlando, and he’s been nicknamed “three-legged cutie,” but Marie says they are happy for you to suggest some name ideas to them so they can officially get a title.

