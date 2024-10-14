Her Son Lied To His Teacher And Said He Gets Locked In A Closet All Night As Punishment, So Now CPS Is Investigating Their Family

Last Wednesday, this mom’s 12-year-old daughter called her from school that day all upset. A man came to interview her and asked her loads of weird questions.

Then, when she went to pick up her 7-year-old son from his elementary school, he also said that the same man who had questioned her daughter that day interviewed him.

She knew this man had to be from CPS, but she couldn’t figure out who would call CPS on her and why they did such a thing.

On Thursday, a social worker phoned her asking if he could come to her house to conduct a visit, and she said he was welcome to do that.

“The allegations were that I lock my son (7) in a closet all night when he misbehaves at school. It also said we have no electricity or food,” she explained.

“None of those things are true. We’ve never had our electricity shut off, we have plenty of food, and I’ve never locked any of my kids in a closet for any length of time. The CPS worker talked to me, looked around, and he said everything looks good, and he doesn’t see anything concerning at all.”

“He does have to come back next week to interview my husband because he was at work at the time, and he has to talk to everyone who lives in the home. So I’m hoping once that’s done, we can get the case dropped quickly.”

She questioned her son about whether or not he had made false claims about their home life, and he maintained that he did say to his teacher that he gets locked in a closet at night and doesn’t have food or electricity but that it was only a joke.

He also mentioned getting locked in a closet for that long would be a good form of punishment. She did her best to inform her son that he can’t lie about those things, as it could get their whole family in serious trouble.

