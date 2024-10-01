He’s Not Sure His Marriage Will Survive After His Wife Caught Feelings For A Coworker

It’s been a tough last four years for this 35-year-old man and his 32-year-old wife, and that’s mainly because they had two children in a row.

Their youngest child recently celebrated their first birthday, and they have been going to marriage counseling together since they welcomed their oldest.

He and his wife agreed that the best way they could prove to the other person that they were still a priority was by organizing routine date nights.

“Unfortunately, I did not follow through on it, and our date nights were about once every other month,” he explained.

Back then, his wife was in between jobs, and a year ago, she started a new one. His wife currently has to go to an office, but he works from home and watches their children.

“My excuse for not setting up times for date nights was I was mentally exhausted,” he said. “It doesn’t make it right, and I look back and kick myself for being closed off a bit emotionally, but I literally felt like it was survival mode until we got the kids to an age I felt comfortable with sending them to a daycare full-time.”

His wife’s new job is quite stressful, and she quickly started going out with her friends and coworkers any time she wasn’t at work.

He didn’t mind, as he knew it was good for her, given how intense her career is. One evening, however, she stayed out until the early morning hours along with some of her coworkers.

It was then that he grew suspicious, because he and his wife joke about how difficult it is to stay awake after midnight now.

