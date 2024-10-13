He’s Worried His Wife Might Split Up With Him Since She Changed Her Mind And Wants Three Kids

This 33-year-old man has been with his wife for a decade and married for seven of those years. At the beginning of their relationship, they didn’t talk about having children very much.

His wife did say she would like one or two children in the future, but she wouldn’t ever want to have more than two, which he agreed sounded good.

Four years ago, they had their first child, and two years ago, they welcomed their second child.

However, he hesitated about having their second since he felt that one kid was difficult enough for them.

His wife reasoned that their firstborn would truly benefit from a sibling, so he caved. But he doesn’t picture his life with any more kids, and he thought his wife was on the same page as him.

Their youngest just celebrated their second birthday, and his wife has changed her mind: she wants a third baby, as she desires to suddenly have a huge family.

“I am not for it; I never wanted that; I told [her] that and stood my ground,” he explained. “Much crying, on both sides, arguments on both sides given, but each of us is convinced of their reasoning.”

“There’s no half a baby. There’s no compromising this one. My wife now has moments of whole day[s] crying. [On] these days, she can’t even look at me.”

Some days, she carries on as usual, but then she circles back to spending a ton of time grieving this third baby that they never agreed upon.

