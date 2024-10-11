His Aunt Brought His Dad’s Ex-Wife To His Wedding, Then Flipped Out On Him For Not Regarding His Dad’s Ex As His Mom

One month ago, this 26-year-old man got married, and his big day hardly went off without a hitch. On his wedding day, his aunt showed up with his dad’s ex-wife as her plus-one.

His dad got divorced five years ago, and his dad’s ex-wife was part of his life for 14 years (they tied the knot when he was only seven).

Not long after his mom passed away, his dad met his ex-wife. His dad had him and his three older siblings with his late mom. He had a hard time connecting with his dad’s ex-wife, as did his siblings.

“To us, she was Dad’s wife who couldn’t have kids of her own and saw us as her chance at motherhood,” he explained.

“She made us uncomfortable sometimes with how insistent she was that she was now the mom of the family.”

“It got really awkward at times when we were younger, and Dad was doing something for us, but she wanted to do it instead.”

His aunt, who is his dad’s older sister, always enjoyed his dad’s ex-wife trying so hard to be his mom.

But it bothered him that his dad’s ex-wife disliked his late mom and pushed it on him that since he lost one parent, she should be allowed to fill that role.

After his dad filed for divorce, he didn’t see a need to remain in contact with his dad’s ex-wife, and his siblings agreed. His aunt was furious with them all for exiting his dad’s ex-wife’s life.

