His Coworker Is So Fascinatingly Normal, He Can’t Help But Be Envious Of Him

This 27-year-old man works at two mental health treatment facilities, mainly managing the records for the patients, but he doesn’t do anything client-facing.

He has a male coworker who is so fascinatingly normal he can’t help but be envious of him. What he finds most interesting is that his coworker has no problems with mental health, but he does, and so do all of the people they encounter through their jobs.

His coworker is super healthy, has no chronic health problems, and does not take medication for anything.

“I’ve had to explain my panic attacks, anxiety, my meds, being overwhelmed by basically everything, and so much more to him because he’s never experienced/heard of them,” he said.

“Almost everyone I know is a mess, and the contrast between them, myself and him, is amazing to me. It’s like he’s a machine.”

“Just some other things: He’s never late to work, he doesn’t oversleep, he doesn’t have trouble sleeping. He doesn’t have meltdowns/tantrums/outbursts or shutdowns.”

His coworker doesn’t have any food sensitivities or allergies. He works out seven days a week, sometimes at home, sometimes in the gym.

His coworker has never gotten stuck on something or frozen up in the middle of a task at work. It’s easy for him to navigate his job.

He’s able to drive effortlessly, and he doesn’t need to rely on his phone for directions. If there’s a detour, he can still get to his final destination without being ruffled.

