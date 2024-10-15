His Friend Dumped His Fiancée Since He’s Worried She’s Only With Him For His Money, But He Thinks His Friend Is Being Absurd

This 33-year-old man just found out that his 32-year-old friend named Dave dumped his 29-year-old fiancée, Lauren.

Dave recounted to him that he and Lauren were on a date when they ran into Lauren’s ex-boyfriend.

Lauren ended up giving her ex a hug, but Dave didn’t have a problem with this at all. Later on that evening, Dave and Lauren were talking about why she split up with her ex.

“Lauren told Dave they broke up because she realized he wasn’t “marriage material,” he explained.

“She realized that there was no potential. It was just a short fling. This bugged Dave for some reason. When [we] were talking about it, he kept saying, “Why not?” He described him as tall, good-looking, and in pretty good shape.”

“Which to me is weird because my friend is not a bad-looking guy at all. But he’s being so insecure for some reason. He started wondering if she’s only with him because he’s successful and can provide for her.”

After chatting with Dave about this, he didn’t think he would do anything drastic. But then his wife informed him that Dave dumped Lauren, and Lauren is heartbroken.

He got a hold of Dave to ask about what happened, and Dave said he and Lauren got into a fight over her ex.

Dave felt like Lauren was only settling for him, and he was worried that Lauren only wanted him for his money and ability to provide for her. He finds that absurd, since Lauren has a job and her annual salary matches Dave’s.

