His Friend’s Insulted That He Won’t Hook Up With Her Because She’s Overweight And He Doesn’t Find Her Attractive

A couple of years ago, this 28-year-old man started becoming friends with a 25-year-old woman. They enjoy hanging out with one another and just chilling, but they’re not exactly best friends.

However, he says it’s great to just have another human being to spend time with to combat loneliness, and he knows she agrees with this sentiment.

While he’s been comfortable keeping things in the friend zone with her, she actually just asked if they could be something more: hookup buddies.

“Recently, she asked if I wanted to hook up, but I declined,” he explained. “When she asked why, I tried to be as honest as possible – she’s significantly overweight, bordering on obese, and while she’s a great person, I’m just not physically attracted to her.”

He attempted to let his friend down as gently as possible, but she didn’t accept the rejection well at all.

In fact, she found his answer super insulting, and she can’t move past him declining to hook up with her for the reason he gave.

I mean, it has to hurt when you try to move past being friends and get denied based on your physical appearance.

To him, he’s not interested in hooking up with a girl if he doesn’t at least find her hot since there is no emotion required.

“How can I be involved in something like that if I’m just not attracted in that way?” he wondered.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.