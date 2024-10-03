His Girlfriend Keeps Buying Furniture And Decor Without Consulting Him, Then Expects Him To Help Pay For Everything

This guy currently lives with his girlfriend, and back when they first moved into their shared apartment a little under a year ago, they purchased a new couch, nightstands, a TV stand, a desk, and a dining room table set with chairs.

Their kitchen was already set up when they moved in, so they didn’t need to buy anything for that room.

When they did purchase their new furniture, they agreed to share the costs of everything equally. He’s happy that they picked out all of their decor together, and he feels that their apartment looks stylish.

But then, his girlfriend started going out and buying plants, as well as various decorations, without consulting him first, then expecting him to pay for it.

“She doesn’t discuss it; she just buys them when she sees them,” he explained. “Now she’s started telling me the price of them and asking me to send her half of the cost.”

“I refused, as she’s the one deciding to get them. I don’t want or need them and have no say in them being in the apartment, so I’m not paying.”

“She recently started looking at a new bedside cabinet and makeup desk. She was showing me the ones she’s picked out and told me again how much and asked me to send her half.”

He declined to give her money for that and stated these are only objects she would like. They aren’t things she absolutely needs, and so she can’t ask him to help her buy items he can’t even use or enjoy.

His girlfriend got irritated and insisted that he should pay for half of what she wants to purchase, regardless of his argument.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.