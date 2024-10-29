His Girlfriend Met A Guy At A Surf Camp She Wanted To Hook Up With, So Now She’s Asking For A Hall Pass

This 29-year-old guy has known his 28-year-old girlfriend for fifteen years, but they only started dating five years ago.

Since he’s known his girlfriend for such a long time, he feels there’s nothing about her that’s surprising or secretive.

He knows she’s always been into monogamy and never was the kind of person to be interested in a one-night stand.

They’re in a monogamous relationship, by the way, and he’s never had a reason not to trust her. She’s never shown an interest in an open relationship, so when she asked for a hall pass recently, he was shocked.

His girlfriend attended a three-week-long surf camp, and when she returned home, she mentioned signing up for a second surf camp trip that will last three months.

Now, they’re about to move into a new apartment together, so he’s surprised she wants to take three months away for this camp, but he’s not bothered by that; he’s bothered by her request for a hall pass.

His girlfriend says she needs to have the hall pass so she can be totally free and not tied down while on her trip.

“And she wants to have it one time before we get kids or get on more in life, and she’ll regret not being able to have complete freedom for once,” he explained.

“On her 3-week trip, she said she didn’t do anything but said there was a situation [in] which she thought she would probably have gotten [physical] with somebody if she would have been single.”

