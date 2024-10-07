His Girlfriend Said He’s Only Alright As A Boyfriend, But He Would Be 5 Stars If He Were Rich

Over the weekend, this 45-year-old man was having dinner with his 48-year-old girlfriend, whom he has been with for over two years (he was married for six years, and he’s been separated for two and a half years).

They were discussing some heavy topics that night, and his girlfriend brought up her controlling ex. His girlfriend has talked about her ex before, so he’s done his best from the beginning of his relationship to make sure his girlfriend doesn’t feel like he’s attempting to control her.

I mean, he’s not that kind of guy in the first place, but he tried his best to support and comfort his girlfriend, given she has trauma from her past romance.

“After she finished going through a few things she had experienced (again, all things I already know), I ask her if I’ve been a good partner for her. Her response was a bit underwhelming,” he explained.

His girlfriend said he’s been “ok,” which surprised him for sure. He joked that he’s thrilled to be a three-star kind of guy, and she responded that he’s three or four stars at best.

He then questioned her about what would earn him five stars, and she said he could secure that rating if he were rich.

What’s confusing to him is that he’s been a present boyfriend. He hasn’t shown interest in any other women. He’s crossed no lines or boundaries, given his girlfriend no reason to doubt his faithfulness.

Not only that, he literally nursed his girlfriend back to health after she underwent an operation that threatened her life.

He’s loved her in the way she’s requested, pitched in at her house, helped her move to a new place, and taken up interests in her personal and work life.

