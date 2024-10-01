His Parents Hate The Name They Gave Him, So They’re Pressuring Him To Change It

This 16-year-old guy has quite a unique name: Sunny. His mom and dad chose to name him this in order to go against their family traditions.

On his mom and dad’s sides, all the kids are named after family members, so naming him Sunny made a big statement.

Around the time that he turned 10, his mom and dad began to regret giving him such an out-of-the-box name.

They then began referring to him by his middle name, which he told them was strange. He was adamant that they call him Sunny, as he likes it.

When he turned 13, they questioned him about whether or not he had a preferred nickname, but he didn’t.

A year ago, his parents brought up how some people prefer to change their names prior to graduating from high school so they can be more adult and avoid paying to get a degree in their new name.

He said that made sense, and his mom and dad said it must be hard to hate your own name. Then, six months ago, his parents brought up the names Jamie and Luke, wanting to know if he preferred those to Sunny. Again, he said he likes his own name.

In June, they finally blurted out that they want him to change his name, as they only named him Sunny to throw it in the faces of their family members.

His parents admitted that they feel terrible for giving him a name that’s anything but serious and grownup.

