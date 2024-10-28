His Roommate’s Girlfriend Constantly Eats His Food Without Paying Him Back, So He Said She’s Not Welcome To Stay Over All The Time

Roommate situations can be tricky, and this man owns his own two-bedroom apartment. He has one of the bedrooms, and he rents the other one out to a friend of his.

Things started out great with his roommate, but then his roommate’s girlfriend began staying over at their place every other weekend.

Now, that alone wouldn’t bother him, but his roommate’s girlfriend eats all of his food without paying him back.

“I meal prep for the week, and I buy my own groceries. It’s not like I don’t share sometimes, but I’ve noticed that after every weekend she’s here, a bunch of my food is gone,” he explained.

“Snacks, leftovers, even stuff like my eggs and bread—just gone. I’ve tried hinting at it, like casually mentioning how much food I go through, but it keeps happening.”

“Last weekend, I had a really long week at work, so I treated myself to some nice takeout and planned to save half of it for lunch the next day. The next morning, I open the fridge, and it’s gone. I texted my roommate, and he said, “Oh, my girlfriend was hungry, so she ate it. Sorry, man.”

He couldn’t take it anymore, and he said to his roommate they needed to have a discussion about his girlfriend.

He mentioned that it’s alright for her to come over on occasion, but she’s no longer welcome to come over every other weekend and eat all of his food.

He pointed out to his roommate that this is unfair, and it’s not like this girl pitches in other ways, like giving them money for utilities or groceries.

