His Wife Admitted To Cheating On Him A Few Months After Their Wedding

A month ago, this man’s wife gave birth to their first child, and then she just admitted to cheating on him, which happened two or three months after their wedding.

She cheated with one of her exes, and she tried to downplay it all to the point where he doesn’t believe her account.

It’s weird to him that she decided to confess four weeks after having their baby, and he’s unsure of how to proceed.

“On top of that, the timeline has me concerned if this kid is even mine. I’ve ordered a paternity test without her knowing; it comes in tomorrow, but I’m truly scared,” he explained.

“I currently want to try and work on things ONLY for our child. If we didn’t have him, I would end it right away.”

“I am severely depressed from this and hate myself because I still love her but equally hate her at the same time. I keep trying to mask my depression and act like I’m okay, but I’m not.”

He’s done absolutely all he can for his wife. He’s accomplished an impressive amount in his career in order to make sure his wife could be a stay-at-home mom like she dreamed of.

They’re also moving to the other side of the country to be next to his wife’s family. He recently purchased her a car, while he refuses to buy himself anything nice.

Anytime his wife says to him she wants something, he gets it for her, so he’s shocked that she repaid him by cheating on him.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.