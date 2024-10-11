His Wife’s Getting A Second Job, Even Though They Both Make Six Figures, Since She Loaned Her Brother A Ton Of Money He Hasn’t Paid Back

Loaning money to loved ones rarely works out well and usually ends in a sticky situation. My mom always used to say that if you are considering loaning someone money, make sure you can live with losing the amount they’re asking for in the event they do not pay you back.

This 30-year-old man has a wife who is the same age as him, and a year ago, his wife came to him with a request.

Her brother was in need of money, and so she wanted to loan him an excessive amount of cash. He hesitated, knowing there was basically no way her brother would be able to repay them in a year’s time, but he caved.

“I was doubtful and assumed it was lost money once I gave it,” he explained. “We had a few arguments, so I made the condition we would be both drastically cut our spending until the money was retrieved.”

“She initially agreed but didn’t change her habits (i.e., still buying skin care products [and] clothes). We had another argument again about her spending.”

“I didn’t think it was fair that I had to give up my wants when she didn’t do her fair share; she reassured me her brother is well on track to pay us back and that I “should spend as if we still had the money.” In fact, she insisted that if he could not, she would get a side job.”

The time has come for his wife’s brother to repay them, and as he guessed, they won’t be getting a dime back.

His wife’s brother asked for a couple more months to get them the money, but he doubts they will ever be reimbursed.

His wife burst into tears and began saying sorry to him while applying for second jobs. He feels terrible that his wife is in this pickle.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.