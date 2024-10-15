She Attended A Tacky Wedding Where Guests Were Only Served One Baked Potato Each

There are cheap weddings, and then there are cheap weddings. I truly believe that if you are going to have a wedding and expect people to purchase you presents, the least you can do is make sure they have enough to eat, enough to drink, and a good time.

A couple of years ago, this woman’s younger cousin had her wedding, and it was the epitome of tacky.

Her cousin went with a cowboy theme for her big day, which wasn’t surprising because that’s what her cousin is into.

Her cousin’s ceremony was actually lovely, but the reception that followed sure wasn’t. In fact, it was strange and hunger-inducing.

“The dinner was a baked potato bar,” she explained. “Just potatoes. One per guest. You could add chili, cheese, sour cream, onions, and/or lettuce.”

“That was it. No alcohol. No cake. No desserts at all except for a bowl of fun-sized candy bars. And I spent the entire time at a table with some country girls who refused to speak to me, instead whispering to each other.”

“I’m a big fan of cheap weddings – mine cost 2k, all told – but you have to hit certain marks. You have to feed people. Cut the flowers, cut the DJ, whatever – but don’t skimp on food!”

Don’t get her wrong; she loves a good old baked potato.

But she clarified that her cousin should have had more potatoes instead of limiting them to one per guest, and she should have accounted for more toppings as well.

