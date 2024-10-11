She Broke Down When She Found Out That Her Family Sold Her Rock Collection, Which Cost Her More Than $1,000 To Put Together

This 19-year-old girl just started college, and she’s home right now on a break to visit her mom. When she arrived, she noticed her mom had one of the crystals from her rock collection incorporated into the decor, which was new.

She questioned her mom about the crystal, and that’s when her mom admitted that she sold her entire rock collection in a garage sale.

She’s spent a decade building her rock collection, and it cost her more than $1,000 to put it together.

As she was heading to college this fall, her parents were moving, and their house was completely chaotic.

Her rock collection was housed in two cabinets, so she knew there was no way she could take them all to college and fit them in her dorm room.

She chose to box them up for safekeeping and mentioned to her brother she would like him to watch over her collection until she could use them to decorate her bedroom in her mom and dad’s new home.

Her rock collection wasn’t just pricey to build; it also contained rocks that were really sentimental to her.

“Some were gifts from old friends or family, some I had found in special destinations of significance, and all of them were important to me,” she explained.

Although she asked her brother to look after her collection, instead, he took out the rocks he liked and told their mom to sell off the rest, which he didn’t want to keep.

